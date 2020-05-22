We are pleased to bring to you another Punknews Exclusive premiere for the collaborative art and music collective, Lovesick Bombs. We have the new lyric video for their track "Out Of Luck", see below. The video was created with cameos by a few cute kitten to help you forget the thought of living in Covid-19 times. This track accompany's an art print that was created by John Decampo aka Ghost Bat. The track and official art print will officially be out on May 26th, 20, you can click here to view and pick up the art and track.