In Winds began when I thought I was giving up on writing music but I wrote a song to express how I felt. Then had an opportunity to go on tour, and when you only have one song it gives you plenty of time to figure out what kind of songs you want to write and kind of response you receive. Sometimes idea’s are stronger than you anticipate and those thoughts make the cut, sometimes the opposite. There are more than twice as many songs written that didn’t make it to the studio than did, and this is just the start.

Recording one hundred percent of everything borderline unenjoyable to me because I don’t enjoy creating alone, I’d rather collaborate. I wanted to work with people that already knew my strengths, weaknesses, and style so I could trust their creative input. In the process I learned a lot about myself as a musician and developing songwriter, there’s always something to learn when you're in the studio.

Two of the Three producers are former bandmates in Michigan and the third is a friend I met while we were on tour together. “Everything Will be Okay” was recorded between 2019 - 2020 with George Kafalis, 328 Recordings, and Mike Drums Productions and consisted of approximately 30 hours of driving to and from the studio. – Daniel Amaro