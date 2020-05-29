Fu Manchu announce rescheduled tour dates

Fu Manchu
by Tours

Southern Californian rockers Fu Manchu have announced rescheduled dates for their 30th anniversary tour. Due to the current health crisis the tour will now take place next year. Previously purchased tickets will be honoured at all shows except those in France. Fu Manchu released Clone of the Universe in 2018. Check out the new dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 08, 2021The Rebel LoungePhoenix, AZ
Mar 11, 2021BarracudaAustin, TX
Mar 12, 2021House of Blues DallasDallas, TX
Mar 13, 2021The Secret GroupHouston, TX
Mar 16, 2021Motorco Music HallDurham, NC
Mar 17, 2021Baltimore SoundstageBaltimore, MD
Mar 18, 2021Underground ArtsPhiladelphia, PA
Mar 20, 2021Bowery BallroomNew York, NY
Mar 21, 2021The SinclairCambridge, MA
Mar 23, 2021Grog ShopCleveland, OH
Mar 24, 2021Bottom LoungeChicago, IL
Mar 27, 2021Gothic TheatreEnglewood, CO
Jun 05, 2021Freak Valley FestivalNetphen, DE
Jun 08, 2021Rockhouse-BarSalzburg, AT
Jun 09, 2021Futurum Music BarPraha, CZ
Jun 11, 2021MarkthalleHamburg, DE
Jun 13, 2021GlazartParis, FR
Jun 15, 2021Les DocksLausanne, CH
Jun 16, 2021AlcatrazMilan, IT
Jun 17, 2021Azkena Rock FestivalVitoria-gasteiz, ES
Jun 21, 2021PatronaatHaarlem, NL
Jun 22, 2021La Maison BleueStrasbourg, FR
Aug 10, 2021Great American Music HallSan Francisco, CA
Aug 12, 2021Hawthorne TheatrePortland, OR
Aug 13, 2021NeumosSeattle, WA
Aug 14, 2021The ImperialVancouver, BC
Aug 17, 2021The RitzSan Jose, CA
Nov 06, 2021Troubadour (Doug Weston's Troubadour Tavern)Los Angeles, CA
Nov 13, 2021The WayfarerCosta Mesa, CA
Dec 11, 2021CasbahSan Diego, CA