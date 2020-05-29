Southern Californian rockers Fu Manchu have announced rescheduled dates for their 30th anniversary tour. Due to the current health crisis the tour will now take place next year. Previously purchased tickets will be honoured at all shows except those in France. Fu Manchu released Clone of the Universe in 2018. Check out the new dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 08, 2021
|The Rebel Lounge
|Phoenix, AZ
|Mar 11, 2021
|Barracuda
|Austin, TX
|Mar 12, 2021
|House of Blues Dallas
|Dallas, TX
|Mar 13, 2021
|The Secret Group
|Houston, TX
|Mar 16, 2021
|Motorco Music Hall
|Durham, NC
|Mar 17, 2021
|Baltimore Soundstage
|Baltimore, MD
|Mar 18, 2021
|Underground Arts
|Philadelphia, PA
|Mar 20, 2021
|Bowery Ballroom
|New York, NY
|Mar 21, 2021
|The Sinclair
|Cambridge, MA
|Mar 23, 2021
|Grog Shop
|Cleveland, OH
|Mar 24, 2021
|Bottom Lounge
|Chicago, IL
|Mar 27, 2021
|Gothic Theatre
|Englewood, CO
|Jun 05, 2021
|Freak Valley Festival
|Netphen, DE
|Jun 08, 2021
|Rockhouse-Bar
|Salzburg, AT
|Jun 09, 2021
|Futurum Music Bar
|Praha, CZ
|Jun 11, 2021
|Markthalle
|Hamburg, DE
|Jun 13, 2021
|Glazart
|Paris, FR
|Jun 15, 2021
|Les Docks
|Lausanne, CH
|Jun 16, 2021
|Alcatraz
|Milan, IT
|Jun 17, 2021
|Azkena Rock Festival
|Vitoria-gasteiz, ES
|Jun 21, 2021
|Patronaat
|Haarlem, NL
|Jun 22, 2021
|La Maison Bleue
|Strasbourg, FR
|Aug 10, 2021
|Great American Music Hall
|San Francisco, CA
|Aug 12, 2021
|Hawthorne Theatre
|Portland, OR
|Aug 13, 2021
|Neumos
|Seattle, WA
|Aug 14, 2021
|The Imperial
|Vancouver, BC
|Aug 17, 2021
|The Ritz
|San Jose, CA
|Nov 06, 2021
|Troubadour (Doug Weston's Troubadour Tavern)
|Los Angeles, CA
|Nov 13, 2021
|The Wayfarer
|Costa Mesa, CA
|Dec 11, 2021
|Casbah
|San Diego, CA