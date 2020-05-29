by Em Moore
The Dirty Nil have announced that they will be releasing their The Dirty Nil: Live From The Opera House concert film on Facebook June 5 and on YouTube June 6. The film will be available for 24 hours on each platform before being taken down. The Dirty Nil released Master Volume in 2018 via Dine Alone Records. Check out the band’s announcement below.
We are pleased to present to you, for two days only, The Dirty Nil: Live At The Opera House Concert Film! Arriving June 5th on Facebook and June 6th on YouTube, you’ve got two 24 hr windows to watch and then it’s gone for good, so next weekend stay home, buckle up and prepare for the greatest live show in rock n roll More details to come #NilConcertFilm #MasterVolumeTour