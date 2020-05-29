Little Rocket Records: The Countdown Sessions featuring Frankie Stubbs

by Exclusive Videos

We are thrilled to bring to you the last installment of our month long collaboration with Little Rocket Records. We have singer/songwriter Frankie Stubbs of the legendary Leatherface here, performing "Plebs" from his band called Pope and was featured in a later Leatherface album, The Last. The last song is called "Broken", which was taken from Leatherface's last album, The Stormy Petrel.

Lately, Frankie has been working on a new 4-song acoustic EP called Blood Orange Moon, which will feature three new songs and a version of "Shipyards". See below to check out the exclusive video.

"Plebs" and "Broken"