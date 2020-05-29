The anticipated debut solo album of Ben Murray of Heartsounds/Light This City was released today on the No Chemistry bandcamp page. The album contains 8 new tracks, see below to take a listen. The record is available digitally and on limited black/red swirl vinyl.
