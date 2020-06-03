Red City Radio announce rescheduled tour dates

by Tours

Red City Radio have announced rescheduled dates for their west coast tour. The tour will now take place in 2021. The band will be joined by The Last Gang and Make War. Red City Radio released SkyTigers in 2018. Check out the new dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 04, 2021The CasbahSan Diego, CA
Feb 06, 2021Bottom of The HillSan Francisco, CA
Feb 07, 2021Jub Jub’sReno, NV
Feb 09, 2021El CorazonSeattle, WA
Feb 10, 2021Twilight CafePortland, OR
Feb 11, 2021Midtown BarflySacramento, CA
Feb 12, 2021Hi HatLos Angeles, CA