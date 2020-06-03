Red City Radio have announced rescheduled dates for their west coast tour. The tour will now take place in 2021. The band will be joined by The Last Gang and Make War. Red City Radio released SkyTigers in 2018. Check out the new dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 04, 2021
|The Casbah
|San Diego, CA
|Feb 06, 2021
|Bottom of The Hill
|San Francisco, CA
|Feb 07, 2021
|Jub Jub’s
|Reno, NV
|Feb 09, 2021
|El Corazon
|Seattle, WA
|Feb 10, 2021
|Twilight Cafe
|Portland, OR
|Feb 11, 2021
|Midtown Barfly
|Sacramento, CA
|Feb 12, 2021
|Hi Hat
|Los Angeles, CA