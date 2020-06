Mr. Bungle have released their first new music in 21 years. It's a cover of The Exploited's "USA". Sales of the digital single benefit the MusiCares Covid-19 Relief Fund. Mr. Bungle 2020 includes Trevor Dunn, Mike Patton, Trey Spruance, Scott Ian (of Anthrax), and Dave Lombardo (formerly of Slayer). Check out the track below.