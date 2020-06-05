We would like to present to you a brand new series of posts, working in collaboration with Melanie Kaye PR, we bring to you our Women In Music series. Today's first post is from Brenna of The Last Gang. Every Friday in the month of June, we will bring to you a new video recording of a super rad lady in this scene performing a few songs. In this video Brenna performs two tracks, "Believe In The Poet" and "Blood Drunk" from The Last Gang's 2018 release Keep Them Counting . See below.

The band is selling their "Smash" tee shirt to help out a small business struggling due to the Covid crisis and all the profits made from the sale of the shirt will go to the ACLU to help in the fight to protect American civil liberties. Click here.