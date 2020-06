11 hours ago by Em Moore

Northern Primitive have released More songs from Saturn West on Bandcamp. Northern Primitive is made up of The Dirty Nil’s Ross Miller, Matt Sajn of Dboy, Ian Romano of Attack in Black, and Billy Topolinsky of Pete Tremblay and the Boozy Truth. All proceeds from the album will be donated to the Toronto chapter of Black Lives Matter. Northern Primitive released a 7-inch split with The Dirty Nil in 2013. Check out the album below.