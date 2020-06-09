Punk in Drublic announce rescheduled European dates and lineup

Punk in Drublic announce rescheduled European dates and lineup
Punk in Drublic Festival has announced rescheduled European dates as well as the lineup. The festival will now take place in 2021 with all previously held tickets being honoured. Refunds will be made available for the Hamburg and Munich shows that were not able to be rescheduled. NOFX, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Days N Daze will be playing on all dates with a rotating group of bands. See below for the lineup and the dates.

Punk in Drublic 2021 European Lineup

NOFX

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls

Pennywise

Me First And The Gimme Gimmes

Baboon Show

Face to Face

Pulley

Comeback Kid

Days N Daze

Satantic Surfers

DateVenueCity
May 13, 2021Theatre FoirailChemille, FR (w/Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Pennywise, Baboon Show, Pulley)
May 15, 2021De Schorre Open AirBoom, BE (w/Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Pennywise, Baboon Show)
May 16, 2021ZitandelleBerlin, DE (w/Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Pennywise, Baboon Show, Comeback Kid)
May 21, 2021Wiesen Open AirWiesen, AT (w/Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Pennywise, Baboon Show, Comeback Kid)
May 23, 2021GarroponteMilan, IT (w/Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Pennywise, Baboon Show, Comeback Kid)
May 29, 2021Slam DunkLeeds, UK (w/Pennywise, Baboon Show, Face to Face, Comeback Kid)
May 30, 2021Slam DunkHatfield, UK (w/Pennywise, Baboon Show, Face to Face, Comeback Kid)
Jun 04, 2021Turbinehalle Open AirOberhausen, DE (w/Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Face to Face, Comeback Kid)
Jun 05, 2021Kulturzentrum Faust Open AirHanover, DE (w/Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Baboon Show, Face to Face, Comeback Kid)
Jun 10, 2021TurkuVarsinais-Suomi, FI (w/Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Baboon Show, Face to Face)
Jun 12, 2021Spektrum ArenaOslo, NO (w/Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Baboon Show, Face to Face)
Jun 13, 2021Folkets ParkMalmo, SE (w/Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Baboon Show, Satanic Surfers, Face to Face)