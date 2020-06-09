Punk in Drublic Festival has announced rescheduled European dates as well as the lineup. The festival will now take place in 2021 with all previously held tickets being honoured. Refunds will be made available for the Hamburg and Munich shows that were not able to be rescheduled. NOFX, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Days N Daze will be playing on all dates with a rotating group of bands. See below for the lineup and the dates.
Punk in Drublic 2021 European Lineup
NOFX
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls
Pennywise
Me First And The Gimme Gimmes
Baboon Show
Face to Face
Pulley
Comeback Kid
Days N Daze
Satantic Surfers
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 13, 2021
|Theatre Foirail
|Chemille, FR (w/Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Pennywise, Baboon Show, Pulley)
|May 15, 2021
|De Schorre Open Air
|Boom, BE (w/Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Pennywise, Baboon Show)
|May 16, 2021
|Zitandelle
|Berlin, DE (w/Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Pennywise, Baboon Show, Comeback Kid)
|May 21, 2021
|Wiesen Open Air
|Wiesen, AT (w/Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Pennywise, Baboon Show, Comeback Kid)
|May 23, 2021
|Garroponte
|Milan, IT (w/Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Pennywise, Baboon Show, Comeback Kid)
|May 29, 2021
|Slam Dunk
|Leeds, UK (w/Pennywise, Baboon Show, Face to Face, Comeback Kid)
|May 30, 2021
|Slam Dunk
|Hatfield, UK (w/Pennywise, Baboon Show, Face to Face, Comeback Kid)
|Jun 04, 2021
|Turbinehalle Open Air
|Oberhausen, DE (w/Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Face to Face, Comeback Kid)
|Jun 05, 2021
|Kulturzentrum Faust Open Air
|Hanover, DE (w/Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Baboon Show, Face to Face, Comeback Kid)
|Jun 10, 2021
|Turku
|Varsinais-Suomi, FI (w/Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Baboon Show, Face to Face)
|Jun 12, 2021
|Spektrum Arena
|Oslo, NO (w/Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Baboon Show, Face to Face)
|Jun 13, 2021
|Folkets Park
|Malmo, SE (w/Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Baboon Show, Satanic Surfers, Face to Face)