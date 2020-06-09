Punk in Drublic Festival has announced rescheduled European dates as well as the lineup. The festival will now take place in 2021 with all previously held tickets being honoured. Refunds will be made available for the Hamburg and Munich shows that were not able to be rescheduled. NOFX, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Days N Daze will be playing on all dates with a rotating group of bands. See below for the lineup and the dates.