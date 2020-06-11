"'The Devil That You Know' is a small collection of three songs that we began working on as early as last Spring. The EP opener is a song called 'Something Else' that we have been playing in our live sets as early as the Summer, and then throughout the Summer & early Fall we wrapped up 'Run Away,' and 'Enemies.' With these songs completed, we began tracking the EP with producer Chris Flury out in Brooklyn, New York, and then finished up the rest in our hometown of Buffalo, NY with producer Johnny Helms. I'm stoked on this EP because it was our first collection of songs recorded with our current full band and where I didn't just write and record everything myself. It's the beginning phases of us working together as a band and I am thrilled about the outcome and am excited about our future!" - Derrik Schiersing (Vocals/Guitar)