City and Colour cancel all 2020 shows

City and Colour have announced that they will be cancelling all of their scheduled headlining shows for this year and will not be playing any festivals they were scheduled to play. Refunds for all purchased tickets will be made available through the point of purchase. The band released a statement which reads in part, “We first postponed spring tours into Fall 2020 but even that has become unrealistic. When the conversation moved to further postponing and moving the already rescheduled shows to 2021, I couldn’t justify asking everyone to keep money invested in tickets they intended to use a year earlier.” City and Colour released A Pill for Loneliness in 2019. Read the full statement below.