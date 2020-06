6 hours ago by John Gentile

Jessica Nesmith, the daughter of Mike Nesmith of the Monkees, and Punk rock Karaoke have released a cover of The Misfits' "Astro Zombies." Currently, Punk rock Karaoke's lineup includes Stan Lee of The Dickies, Greg Hetson of Circle Jerks, Darrin Pfeiffer of Goldfinger, and Randy Bradbury of Pennywise frequently serve as the band on tour. Check out the video below.