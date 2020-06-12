The Hella Mega Tour (Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer) has announced rescheduled dates for the European leg of the tour. This follows last month’s announcement of the postponement of their European and North American shows. Green Day released Father of All Motherfuckers in 2020, Fall Out Boy released Mania in 2018, and Weezer released Weezer in 2019. Check out the rescheduled dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 09, 2021
|Ernst-Happel Stadion
|Vienna, AT
|Jun 20, 2021
|La Defense Arena
|Paris, FR
|Jun 21, 2021
|Sportpaleis
|Antwerp, BE
|Jun 23, 2021
|Stadspark
|Groningen, NL
|Jun 25, 2021
|Stadium
|London, UK
|Jun 26, 2021
|John Smith’s Stadium
|Huddersfield, UK
|Jun 28, 2021
|Bellahouston Park
|Glasgow, UK
|Jun 30, 2021
|TBA
|Dublin, IE