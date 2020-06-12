We would like to present to you a brand new series of posts, working in collaboration with Melanie Kaye PR, we bring to you our Women In Music series. Today's post is from soul-punk duo The BellRays. Every Friday in the month of June, we will bring to you a new video recording of a super rad lady in this scene performing a few songs. In this video Lisa and Bob performs a few songs from their extensive catalogue. See below to view the performance.

The dynamic duo have been performing on Facebook on Tuesday's and Thursday's every week at 11 am PST as apart of their Tuesday and Thursday Rock Show, on Instagram live 5 days a week at noon PST and on Wednesday's and Friday's at 6 pm PST for their Cover Stories series.

They will also be on an extensive tour with Slim Cessna’s Auto Club Spring 2021, see below.