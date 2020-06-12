We would like to present to you a brand new series of posts, working in collaboration with Melanie Kaye PR, we bring to you our Women In Music series. Today's post is from soul-punk duo The BellRays. Every Friday in the month of June, we will bring to you a new video recording of a super rad lady in this scene performing a few songs. In this video Lisa and Bob performs a few songs from their extensive catalogue. See below to view the performance.
The dynamic duo have been performing on Facebook on Tuesday's and Thursday's every week at 11 am PST as apart of their Tuesday and Thursday Rock Show, on Instagram live 5 days a week at noon PST and on Wednesday's and Friday's at 6 pm PST for their Cover Stories series.
They will also be on an extensive tour with Slim Cessna’s Auto Club Spring 2021, see below.
Tour Dates
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|4/15/2021
|Denver, CO
|Oriental Theater
|4/16/2021
|Wichita, KS
|Barleycorn's
|4/17/2021
|Kansas City, MO
|Record Bar
|4/18/2021
|St. Louis, MO
|Off Broadway Night Club
|4/20/2021
|Columbus, OH
|Ace Of Cups
|4/21/2021
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Club Cafe
|4/22/2021
|Washington, DC
|City Winery DC-Wine Garden
|4/23/2021
|Baltimore, MD
|The Metro Gallery
|4/24/2021
|Philadelphia, PA
|Johnny Brenda’s
|4/25/2021
|Brooklyn, NY
|66th Congress
|4/28/2021
|New Haven, CT
|Cafe Nine
|4/29/2021
|Montreal, QC
|L'Esco
|4/30/2021
|Ottawa, ON
|The 27 Club
|5/1/2021
|Hamilton, ON
|This Ain't Hollywood Presents
|5/2/2021
|Toronto, ON
|Horseshoe Tavern
|5/5/2021
|Cleveland, OH
|Beachland Tavern
|5/6/2021
|Detroit, MI
|PJ's Lager House
|5/7/2021
|Chicago, IL
|Beat Kitchen
|5/8/2021
|Green Bay, WI
|Lyric Room
|5/9/2021
|Minneapolis, MN
|7th Street Entry
|5/10/2021
|Fargo, ND
|Aquarium
|5/11/2021
|Winnipeg, MB
|Pyramid Cabaret
|5/13/2021
|Edmonton, AB
|Starlite-Temple Room
|5/14/2021
|Calgary, AB
|Palomino
|5/16/2021
|Vancouver, BC
|The Biltmore Cabaret
|5/18/2021
|Bellingham, WA
|The Shakedown
|5/19/2021
|Seattle, WA
|Funhouse
|5/20/2021
|Portland, OR
|Mississippi Studios
|5/21/2021
|San Francisco, CA
|The Chapel
|5/22/2021
|Los Angeles, CA
|tba
|5/23/2021
|San Diego, CA
|Casbah
"Blues is the teacher. Punk is the Preacher"