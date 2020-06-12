Women In Music series: The BellRays

Women In Music series: The BellRays
by Music

We would like to present to you a brand new series of posts, working in collaboration with Melanie Kaye PR, we bring to you our Women In Music series. Today's post is from soul-punk duo The BellRays. Every Friday in the month of June, we will bring to you a new video recording of a super rad lady in this scene performing a few songs. In this video Lisa and Bob performs a few songs from their extensive catalogue. See below to view the performance.

The dynamic duo have been performing on Facebook on Tuesday's and Thursday's every week at 11 am PST as apart of their Tuesday and Thursday Rock Show, on Instagram live 5 days a week at noon PST and on Wednesday's and Friday's at 6 pm PST for their Cover Stories series.
They will also be on an extensive tour with Slim Cessna’s Auto Club Spring 2021, see below.

Tour Dates

DateLocationVenue
4/15/2021Denver, COOriental Theater
4/16/2021Wichita, KSBarleycorn's
4/17/2021Kansas City, MORecord Bar
4/18/2021St. Louis, MOOff Broadway Night Club
4/20/2021Columbus, OHAce Of Cups
4/21/2021Pittsburgh, PAClub Cafe
4/22/2021Washington, DCCity Winery DC-Wine Garden
4/23/2021Baltimore, MDThe Metro Gallery
4/24/2021Philadelphia, PAJohnny Brenda’s
4/25/2021Brooklyn, NY66th Congress
4/28/2021New Haven, CTCafe Nine
4/29/2021Montreal, QCL'Esco
4/30/2021Ottawa, ONThe 27 Club
5/1/2021Hamilton, ONThis Ain't Hollywood Presents
5/2/2021Toronto, ONHorseshoe Tavern
5/5/2021Cleveland, OHBeachland Tavern
5/6/2021Detroit, MIPJ's Lager House
5/7/2021Chicago, ILBeat Kitchen
5/8/2021Green Bay, WILyric Room
5/9/2021Minneapolis, MN7th Street Entry
5/10/2021Fargo, NDAquarium
5/11/2021Winnipeg, MBPyramid Cabaret
5/13/2021Edmonton, ABStarlite-Temple Room
5/14/2021Calgary, ABPalomino
5/16/2021Vancouver, BCThe Biltmore Cabaret
5/18/2021Bellingham, WAThe Shakedown
5/19/2021Seattle, WAFunhouse
5/20/2021Portland, ORMississippi Studios
5/21/2021San Francisco, CAThe Chapel
5/22/2021Los Angeles, CAtba
5/23/2021San Diego, CACasbah

"Blues is the teacher. Punk is the Preacher"