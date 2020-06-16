Jimmy Eat World and The Front Bottoms cancel tour

by Tours

Jimmy Eat World has cancelled their tour with The Front Bottoms. The tour was set to begin in August and feature support from Turnover and Joyce Manor. Refunds will be available. Jimmy Eat World released their tenth album Surviving in 2019 and The Front Bottoms released their sixth album Going Grey in 2017. See the full announcement below.