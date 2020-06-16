View this post on Instagram

Hey Everyone - it comes as no surprise, but a bummer nonetheless, that we are pulling the plug on our tour with @thefrontbottoms that was set to kick off in August. If you purchased a ticket, you will be receiving an email with your refund options… We’ll be back on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so and in the meantime, stay well and keep your eyes & ears peeled for some fun stuff we’re working on.

