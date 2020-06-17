Riot Fest has announced rescheduled dates for their Chicago shows as well as the first wave of bands. The festival will now take place September 16, 17, 18, 19, 2021 at Douglas Park in Chicago. All tickets purchased for the 2020 festival will be honoured. My Chemical Romance, Run the Jewels, Smashing Pumpkins, and Circle Jerks are among the first wave of bands. See the full first wave lineup below.
Riot Fest 2021 First Wave Lineup
My Chemical Romance
The Smashing Pumpkins
Run the Jewels
Pixies
Coheed and Cambria
Taking Back Sunday
Sublime With Rome
Dirty Heads
Lupe Fiasco (performing The Cool
Vic Mensa
The All-Amercian Rejects
New Found Glory
Simple Plan
Gogol Bordello
Circle Jerks
Thrice
Circa Survive
K.Flay
Toots and the Maytals
Jawbox
Les Savy Fav
Best Coast
Bayside
L7
Meg Myers
PUP
Mayday Parade
Fever 333
Living Colour
Big Freedia
SWMRS
Beach Bunny
Alex G
Thursday
Saves the Day
Don Broco
Joywave
Hepcat
Fishbone
Fucked Up
Boston Manor
The Sounds
White Lung
Kennyhoopla
Beach Goons
Meet Me @ The Altar
Radkey
Holy Fawn
Chubby and the Gang
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sept 16, 2021
|Douglas Park
|Chicago, IL
|Sept 17, 2021
|Douglas Park
|Chicago, IL
|Sept 18, 2021
|Douglas Park
|Chicago, IL
|Sept 19, 2021
|Douglas Park
|Chicago, IL