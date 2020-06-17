Riot Fest has announced rescheduled dates for their Chicago shows as well as the first wave of bands. The festival will now take place September 16, 17, 18, 19, 2021 at Douglas Park in Chicago. All tickets purchased for the 2020 festival will be honoured. My Chemical Romance, Run the Jewels, Smashing Pumpkins, and Circle Jerks are among the first wave of bands. See the full first wave lineup below.