Riot Fest reschedules Festival with Circle Jerks, MCR, RTJ, Pixies, Smashing Pumpkins

Riot Fest reschedules Festival with Circle Jerks, MCR, RTJ, Pixies, Smashing Pumpkins
by Warner Music Group Festivals & Events

Riot Fest has announced rescheduled dates for their Chicago shows as well as the first wave of bands. The festival will now take place September 16, 17, 18, 19, 2021 at Douglas Park in Chicago. All tickets purchased for the 2020 festival will be honoured. My Chemical Romance, Run the Jewels, Smashing Pumpkins, and Circle Jerks are among the first wave of bands. See the full first wave lineup below.

Riot Fest 2021 First Wave Lineup

My Chemical Romance

The Smashing Pumpkins

Run the Jewels

Pixies

Coheed and Cambria

Taking Back Sunday

Sublime With Rome

Dirty Heads

Lupe Fiasco (performing The Cool

Vic Mensa

The All-Amercian Rejects

New Found Glory

Simple Plan

Gogol Bordello

Circle Jerks

Thrice

Circa Survive

K.Flay

Toots and the Maytals

Jawbox

Les Savy Fav

Best Coast

Bayside

L7

Meg Myers

PUP

Mayday Parade

Fever 333

Living Colour

Big Freedia

SWMRS

Beach Bunny

Alex G

Thursday

Saves the Day

Don Broco

Joywave

Hepcat

Fishbone

Fucked Up

Boston Manor

The Sounds

White Lung

Kennyhoopla

Beach Goons

Meet Me @ The Altar

Radkey

Holy Fawn

Chubby and the Gang

DateVenueCity
Sept 16, 2021Douglas ParkChicago, IL
Sept 17, 2021Douglas ParkChicago, IL
Sept 18, 2021Douglas ParkChicago, IL
Sept 19, 2021Douglas ParkChicago, IL