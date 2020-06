18 hours ago by John Gentile

Earlier this month, Glenn Danzig appeared on Alice Cooper's radio show, "Nights with Alice Cooper." He talked about the latest Danzig album, Danzig Sings Elvis . During the conversation, Glenn stated that he has plans to release a 7-inch from the album, with "Always on my Mind" as the A-side. That's expected to be out via Cleopatra records. You can hear the interview below.