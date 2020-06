17 hours ago by John Gentile

Mikey Hawdon has a recurring video series where he plays original and covers songs. Recently, he recruited a number of friends to cover Operation Ivy's "Unity." The video includes Chris Demakes (Less Than Jake), Angelo Moore (Fishbone), Darrin Pfeiffer (Punk Rock Karaoke/Goldfinger), Ben Basile (Big D And The Kids Table), Michael Crusty (No Big Deal), Valerie Knox (The Anti-Queens/Black Cat Attack), and Mikey Hawdon. You can see the video below.