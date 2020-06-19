Tiger Army release “Last Ride” video, cancel 2020 tour

View this post on Instagram

We’re sad to announce the Retrofuture Tour 2020 (including “Orchard Aflame” in Denver) is now cancelled in its entirety. When COVID-19 made the original shows impossible in March & April, we scrambled to acquire replacement dates, but pandemic-related issues continued to emerge before we could announce them. We watched and waited, but with tours & festivals disappearing from fall and no major developments with vaccines or treatments, we decided this was the best course of action. Live shows as we knew them will be one of the last things to return. Rather than guess, we’re going to wait until we can confidently schedule new dates, everyone’s safety is the most important thing. Easier access to refunds was also a factor in our decision to cancel, we know you may need them. Ticketholders should receive direct E-mails from point of ticket purchase, please consult them if you have refund questions. On a positive note, something cool is coming THIS WEEK! Also, a limited edition crew relief shirt is coming to our Webstore, so keep an eye on our socials for info about both! To those who support us, our gratitude always. Please stay safe and look out for each other – TxAxNxDx! . . #tigerarmy #retrofuturetour2020 #orchardaflame #coronavirus

