We would like to present to you a brand new series of posts, working in collaboration with Melanie Kaye PR, we bring to you our Women In Music series. Today's post is from Fay Fife of The Rezillos. We are premiering a brand new music video from the legendary punk front woman's new project under the The Countess of Fife name. The track is called "2nd Fiddle", see below. Every Friday in the month of June and July (series has been extended), we will bring to you a new video recording of a super rad lady in this scene performing a few songs. See below to view the performance.

The Countess of Fife recently released a live album called The Countess of Fife - Live and have been performing while in quarantine over their Facebook page.