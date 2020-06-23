Hardcore supergroup Second Arrows released a music video for their track "Galactic", see below. The track is off of their upcoming debut self titled album. The release will be out on June 26th, 2020 though Hellminded Records. Second Arrows contains members and ex-members of Deadguy, Every Time I Die, Nora, and Ensign.
Previous StoryInterviews: Jennie Cotterill on navigating the pandemic, mental health and 'The Ride'
Next StoryInterviews: Bad Moves release "Working For Free" video
Second Arrows: "Galactic"
Second Arrows: "Thornes"
Second Arrows: "Galactic"
Second Arrows announce LP
TEETH release video for "Deathrace"
Every Time I Die (New York)
Dead Ending stream new single
The Damned Things (US)
Coheed and Cambria/Mastodon/Every Time I Die (US)
Angel Du$t signs to Roadrunner Records and shares new tracks