Second Arrows: "Galactic"
Hardcore supergroup Second Arrows released a music video for their track "Galactic", see below. The track is off of their upcoming debut self titled album. The release will be out on June 26th, 2020 though Hellminded Records. Second Arrows contains members and ex-members of Deadguy, Every Time I Die, Nora, and Ensign.