Members of Anti-Flag, Goldfinger, Offspring, Pulley, more cover Pennywise

Mikey Hawdon of Fairmounts has a youtube series called Mikey & His Uke where he often releases covers of '80s and '90s punk classics. He recently released a cover of Pennywise's "Bro Hymn" that includes contributions from a whole lot of Epi-Fat musicians. The new cover includes contributions from Chris No.2 (Anti-Flag), Scott Radinsky (Pulley), Russ Rankin (Good Riddance), Noodles (The Offspring), Randy Bradbury (Pennywise), Darrin Pfeiffer (Punk Rock Karaoke/Goldfinger), Michael Crusty (No Big Deal) and more on background vocals. You can see it below.