The Chats have announced rescheduled tour dates for their European shows. The band rescheduled these shows in April for October but due to the continued coronavirus pandemic the shows will now be taking place in 2021. All previously purchased tickets will remain valid and refunds are also available. The Chats released High Risk Behaviour earlier this year on Bargain Bin Records. Check out the new dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 19, 2021
|Olympia
|Dublin, IE
|Apr 20, 2021
|Limelight
|Belfast, UK
|Apr 21, 2021
|Boiler Shop
|Newcastle, UK
|Apr 23, 2021
|Rock City
|Nottingham, UK
|Apr 24, 2021
|Academy
|Manchester, UK
|Apr 25, 2021
|SWGB Galvanizers
|Glasgow, UK
|Apr 26, 2021
|O2 Academy
|Bristol, UK
|Apr 27, 2021
|Chalk
|Brighton, UK
|Apr 28, 2021
|Electric Brixton
|London, UK
|Apr 29, 2021
|Electric Brixton
|London, UK
|Apr 30, 2021
|Stylus
|leeds, UK
|May 01, 2021
|1865
|Southampton, UK
|May 03, 2021
|Kunst
|Hamburg, DE
|May 04, 2021
|SO36
|Berlin, DE
|May 05, 2021
|Strom
|Munich, DE
|May 06, 2021
|Burgerhausstollwerck
|Colonge, DE
|May 07, 2021
|Maroquinerie
|Paris, FR
|May 08, 2021
|Klub
|Rotondes, LU
|May 09, 2021
|Orangerie
|Brussles, BE
|May 10, 2021
|Melkweg Max
|Amsterdam, NL