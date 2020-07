Music 12 hours ago by Samantha Barrett

Punknews is excited to premiere a new song by Lucy and the Rats. The song "Pinch Myself" is from their new album Got Lucky which will be released on July 3rd. The LP will be released via Stardumb Records and Surfin' Ki, while the CD will be released on Dirty Water Records. The album is available for pre-order here. See below to check out the single.