Jera On Air announce 2021 dates, first wave line-up

Dutch music festival Jera On Air has announced the first wave of bands for their rescheduled 2021 dates. The festival will now take place June 24-26, 2021 in the village of Ysselsteyn in the Netherlands. Tickets purchased for the 2020 festival will remain valid for 2021 and refunds are also available. The Offspring, The Hives, Life of Agony, Anti-Flag, and Good Riddance are among the first wave of bands announced. Check out the full first wave line-up below.
Jera on Air First Wave Line-up 2021
The Offspring
The Hives
Life of Agony
Anti-Flag
Belvedere
Counterparts
Crossfaith
For The Fallen Dreams
Good Riddance
Higher Power
Incendiary
Jesus Piece
Knocked Loose
Lionheart
Malevolence
Mayleaf
Nasty
Neck Deep
Northlane
Of Mice & Men
Rise of The Northstar
Suicide Silence
While She Sleeps
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 24, 2021
|Agrobaan 15
|Ysselsteyn, NL
|Jun 25, 2021
|Agrobaan 15
|Ysselsteyn, NL
|Jun 26, 2021
|Agrobaan 15
|Ysselsteyn, NL