Jera On Air announce 2021 dates, first wave line-up
by Sony Music

Dutch music festival Jera On Air has announced the first wave of bands for their rescheduled 2021 dates. The festival will now take place June 24-26, 2021 in the village of Ysselsteyn in the Netherlands. Tickets purchased for the 2020 festival will remain valid for 2021 and refunds are also available. The Offspring, The Hives, Life of Agony, Anti-Flag, and Good Riddance are among the first wave of bands announced. Check out the full first wave line-up below.

Jera on Air First Wave Line-up 2021

The Offspring

The Hives

Life of Agony

Anti-Flag

Belvedere

Counterparts

Crossfaith

For The Fallen Dreams

Good Riddance

Higher Power

Incendiary

Jesus Piece

Knocked Loose

Lionheart

Malevolence

Mayleaf

Nasty

Neck Deep

Northlane

Of Mice & Men

Rise of The Northstar

Suicide Silence

While She Sleeps

DateVenueCity
Jun 24, 2021Agrobaan 15Ysselsteyn, NL
Jun 25, 2021Agrobaan 15Ysselsteyn, NL
Jun 26, 2021Agrobaan 15Ysselsteyn, NL