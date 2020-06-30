Jera On Air announce 2021 dates, first wave line-up

Dutch music festival Jera On Air has announced the first wave of bands for their rescheduled 2021 dates. The festival will now take place June 24-26, 2021 in the village of Ysselsteyn in the Netherlands. Tickets purchased for the 2020 festival will remain valid for 2021 and refunds are also available. The Offspring, The Hives, Life of Agony, Anti-Flag, and Good Riddance are among the first wave of bands announced. Check out the full first wave line-up below.