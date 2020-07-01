Pup announce limited digital release of 'Live At The Electric Ballroom'

Pup have announced they will be releasing their live album Live At The Electric Ballroom for a limited 24-hour release on Bandcamp this Friday, July 3. The album contains live recordings from their November 20, 2019 and November 21, 2019 shows at the Electric Ballroom in London, UK. Fifty percent of the proceeds will go to Critical Resistance and Breakaway Addictions Services in Toronto. Pup released Morbid Stuff in 2019. Check out the tracklist below.