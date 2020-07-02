We are pleased to bring to you a Punknews Exclusive premiere for Shanghai, China ex-patriot punks Round Eye. The band will be releasing their third record, Culture Shock Treatment thorough Paper and Plastick on July 4th, 2020. The band's mission is to call attention to the oppressive communist state of the People’s Republic of China and the bring's forth awareness of the protest in Hong Kong, state surveillance, social crediting and violations of human rights. The 15 track record was produced the by Mike Watt and mixed by Bill Stevenson. See below to check out the album a few days early in full.