The Hella Mega Tour (Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer) have announced rescheduled North American dates for 2021. The Interrupters will be playing support on all North American dates. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured and refunds will also be available. Rescheduled European dates for the tour were announced last month. Green Day released Father of All Motherfuckers in 2020, Fall Out Boy released Mania in 2018, and Weezer released Weezer in 2019. Check out the rescheduled dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 14, 2021
|T-Mobile Park
|Seattle, WA
|Jul 17, 2021
|Dodger Stadium
|Los Angeles, CA
|Jul 18, 2021
|Petco Park
|San Diego, CA
|Jul 20, 2021
|Oracle Park
|San Francisco, CA
|Jul 24, 2021
|Globe Life Field
|Atlanta, GA
|Jul 27, 2021
|Truist Park
|Atlanta, GA
|Jul 29, 2021
|Minute Maid Park
|Houston, TX
|Jul 31, 2021
|TIAA Bank Field
|Jacksonville, FL
|Aug 01, 2021
|Hard Rock Stadium
|Miami Gardens, FL
|Aug 04, 2021
|Citi Field
|Queens, NY
|Aug 05, 2021
|Fenway Park
|Boston, MA
|Aug 08, 2021
|Nationals Park
|Washington, D.C.
|Aug 10, 2021
|Comerica Park
|Detroit, MI
|Aug 13, 2021
|Hersheypark Stadium
|Hershey, PA
|Aug 15, 2021
|Wrigley Field
|Chicago, IL
|Aug 17, 2021
|Rogers Centre
|Toronto, ON
|Aug 19, 2021
|PNC Park
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Aug 20, 2021
|Citizens Bank Park
|Philadelphia, PA
|Aug 23, 2021
|Target Field
|Minneapolis, MN
|Aug 25, 2021
|Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
|Commerce City, CO