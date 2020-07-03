Hella Mega Tour announce rescheduled North American dates

Hella Mega Tour announce rescheduled North American dates
by Warner Music Group Tours

The Hella Mega Tour (Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer) have announced rescheduled North American dates for 2021. The Interrupters will be playing support on all North American dates. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured and refunds will also be available. Rescheduled European dates for the tour were announced last month. Green Day released Father of All Motherfuckers in 2020, Fall Out Boy released Mania in 2018, and Weezer released Weezer in 2019. Check out the rescheduled dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 14, 2021T-Mobile ParkSeattle, WA
Jul 17, 2021Dodger StadiumLos Angeles, CA
Jul 18, 2021Petco ParkSan Diego, CA
Jul 20, 2021Oracle ParkSan Francisco, CA
Jul 24, 2021Globe Life FieldAtlanta, GA
Jul 27, 2021Truist ParkAtlanta, GA
Jul 29, 2021Minute Maid ParkHouston, TX
Jul 31, 2021TIAA Bank FieldJacksonville, FL
Aug 01, 2021Hard Rock StadiumMiami Gardens, FL
Aug 04, 2021Citi FieldQueens, NY
Aug 05, 2021Fenway ParkBoston, MA
Aug 08, 2021Nationals ParkWashington, D.C.
Aug 10, 2021Comerica ParkDetroit, MI
Aug 13, 2021Hersheypark StadiumHershey, PA
Aug 15, 2021Wrigley FieldChicago, IL
Aug 17, 2021Rogers CentreToronto, ON
Aug 19, 2021PNC ParkPittsburgh, PA
Aug 20, 2021Citizens Bank ParkPhiladelphia, PA
Aug 23, 2021Target FieldMinneapolis, MN
Aug 25, 2021Dick’s Sporting Goods ParkCommerce City, CO