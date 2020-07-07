Redd Kross have announced rescheduled dates for their European tour. The tour will now take place in April and May of 2021. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured. Redd Kross released Beyond The Door in 2019 via Merge Records. Check out the new dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 14, 2021
|Wolf Life
|Barcelona, ES
|Apr 15, 2021
|Loco Club
|Valencia, ES
|Apr 16, 2021
|El Sol
|Madrid, ES
|Apr 17, 2021
|TBC
|Gijon, ES
|Apr 18, 2021
|Storm
|Munich, DE
|Apr 19, 2021
|Arena
|Vienna, AT
|Apr 20, 2021
|Hole 44
|Berlin, DE
|Apr 22, 2021
|Stengade
|Copenhagen, DK
|Apr 23, 2021
|Blaa
|Oslo, NO
|Apr 24, 2021
|Debaser
|Stockholm, SE
|Apr 25, 2021
|Plan B
|Malmo, SE
|Apr 26, 2021
|Headcrash
|Hamburg, DE
|Apr 28, 2021
|Yard Club
|Cologne, DE
|Apr 29, 2021
|Kavka Zappa
|Antwerp, BE
|Apr 30, 2021
|Petit Bain
|Paris, FR
|May 01, 2021
|V11
|Rotterdam, NL
|May 03, 2021
|The Albert
|Brighton, UK
|May 04, 2021
|Exchange
|Bristol, UK
|May 05, 2021
|The Deaf Institute
|Manchester, UK
|May 06, 2021
|Brudenell Social Club
|Leeds, UK
|May 07, 2021
|Broadcast
|Glasgow, UK
|May 09, 2021
|The Lexington
|London, UK
|May 10, 2021
|The Lexington
|London, UK