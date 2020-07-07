Redd Kross announce rescheduled European tour

Redd Kross
by Tours

Redd Kross have announced rescheduled dates for their European tour. The tour will now take place in April and May of 2021. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured. Redd Kross released Beyond The Door in 2019 via Merge Records. Check out the new dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 14, 2021Wolf LifeBarcelona, ES
Apr 15, 2021Loco ClubValencia, ES
Apr 16, 2021El SolMadrid, ES
Apr 17, 2021TBCGijon, ES
Apr 18, 2021StormMunich, DE
Apr 19, 2021ArenaVienna, AT
Apr 20, 2021Hole 44Berlin, DE
Apr 22, 2021StengadeCopenhagen, DK
Apr 23, 2021BlaaOslo, NO
Apr 24, 2021DebaserStockholm, SE
Apr 25, 2021Plan BMalmo, SE
Apr 26, 2021HeadcrashHamburg, DE
Apr 28, 2021Yard ClubCologne, DE
Apr 29, 2021Kavka ZappaAntwerp, BE
Apr 30, 2021Petit BainParis, FR
May 01, 2021V11Rotterdam, NL
May 03, 2021The AlbertBrighton, UK
May 04, 2021ExchangeBristol, UK
May 05, 2021The Deaf InstituteManchester, UK
May 06, 2021Brudenell Social ClubLeeds, UK
May 07, 2021BroadcastGlasgow, UK
May 09, 2021The LexingtonLondon, UK
May 10, 2021The LexingtonLondon, UK