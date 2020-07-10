Direct Hit! have released a digital demo for “ALWAYS”. The demo was recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic and all proceeds generated will go to Milwaukee-based non-profit MKE Black. Alex Meylink and Nate Johnson of Telethon and Jon Lewis of The Dopamines also contributed to the track. Direct Hit! released Crown of Nothing in 2018 via Fat Wreck Chords. Check out the song below.
Previous StoryRobert Calvert (Hawkwind) track remixed by Flock of Seagulls
Next StoryTwink releases 50th anniversary verison of 'Think Pink'
Direct Hit! release new demo, "ALWAYS"
Direct Hit! release new demo
Fest adds Gorilla Biscuits, Sheer Mag, World/Inferno, Kepi, Mikey Erg, many more
Direct Hit! working on new record, demoing tracks
Direct Hit! announce European tour
The Methadones announce two more shows for 2020
Telethon announce short Midwest tour
Bigwig (Southeast and Florida)
Pears finish recording new album
Contests: Two tickets to Blackout Fest