Direct Hit! release new demo, "ALWAYS"
by Fat Wreck Chords

Direct Hit! have released a digital demo for “ALWAYS”. The demo was recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic and all proceeds generated will go to Milwaukee-based non-profit MKE Black. Alex Meylink and Nate Johnson of Telethon and Jon Lewis of The Dopamines also contributed to the track. Direct Hit! released Crown of Nothing in 2018 via Fat Wreck Chords. Check out the song below.