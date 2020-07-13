Heavy shoegaze band In Parallel recently released a music video for "Leave It With The Ghost". The track is off of their upcoming EP Fashioner. The release will be out on September 4th on Wiretap Records. The band contains members of Celebrity and Hopesfall. See below to check out the track.
