Bikini Kill reschedule all shows to 2021

Bikini Kill
by Tours

Bikini Kill have announced rescheduled dates for all of their 2020 tour dates. The shows will now take place in 2021 with a handful of new dates being added. Previously purchased tickets will remain valid and refunds will be available at point of purchase. Tickets for the newly announced shows in Brussels, Paris, Glasgow, and London will go on sale July 16. Bikini Kill re-issued Revolution Girl Style Now in 2015. Check out the new dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 27, 2021Le BotaniqueBrussels, BE
May 29, 2021TrabendoParis, FR
May 31, 2021BarrowlandsGlasgow, UK
Jun 02, 2021RoundhouseLondon, UK
Jun 04, 2021Primavera SoundBarcelona, ES
Jun 06, 2021LocomotivBologna, IT
Jun 07, 2021MagnoliaMilan, IT
Jun 09, 2021GruenspanHamburg, DE
Jun 10, 2021Astra KulturhausBerlin, DE
Jul 10, 2021Burger BoogalooOakland, CA
Sept 02, 2021Capitol TheaterOlympia, WA (Benefit for Interfaith Works)
Sept 03, 2021Capitol TheaterOlympia, WA (Benefit for Interfaith Works w/ Mecca Normal)
Sept 05, 2021McPherson PlayhouseVictoria BC (not on sale yet)
Sept 06, 2021DistriktVictoria BC (w/ Mecca Normal)
Sept 08, 2021Crystal BallroomPortland, OR
Sept 09, 2021Crystal BallroomPortland, OR (w/ Lithics)
Sept 11, 2021Paramount TheatreSeattle, WA
Sept 12, 2021Paramount TheatreSeattle, WA (w/ Mecca Normal)
Oct 03, 2021The Fillmore Silver SpringSilver Spring, MD (w/ Alice Bag)
Oct 04, 2021The Fillmore Silver SpringSilver Spring, MD
Oct 05, 2021Franklin Music HallPhiladelphia, PA (w/ Alice Bag)
Oct 08, 2021Boch Center Wang TheatreBoston, MA (w/ Alice Bag)
Oct 09, 2021Higher Ground BurlingtonBurlington, VT (w/ Alice Bag)
Oct 11, 2021M TeluMontreal, QB
Oct 12, 2021Danforth Music HallToronto, ON
Oct 13, 2021Danforth Music HallToronto, ON
Oct 15, 2021Agora TheatreCleveland, OH (w/ Donkey Bugs)
Oct 16, 2021Royal Oak Music TheatreRoyal Oak, MI (w/ XV, CB Radio Gorgeous)
Oct 17, 2021Riverside TheaterMilwaukee, WI
Nov 05, 2021The Ground at Club SpaceMiami, FL
Nov 06, 2021The Ground at Club SpaceMiami, FL
Nov 07, 2021The Plaza LiveOrlando, FL
Nov 09, 2021Ponte Vedra Concert HallPonte Vedra Beach, FL
Nov 11, 2021Cat's CradleCarrboro, NC (w/ H.C. McEntire)
Nov 12, 2021The Jefferson TheaterCharlottesville, VA (w/ H.C. McEntire)
Nov 13, 2021Orange PeelAsheville, NC (w/ H.C. McEntire)
Nov 15, 2021The Mill & MineKnoxville, TN (w/ Hurry Up)
Nov 16, 2021Headliner's Music HallLouisville, KY (w/ Hurry Up)
Nov 18, 2021Marathon Music WorksNashville, TN (w/ Hurry Up)
Nov 19, 2021Variety PlayhouseAtlanta, GA (w/ Hurry Up)
Nov 20, 2021Iron CityBirmingham, AL (w/ Hurry Up)