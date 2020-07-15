Bikini Kill have announced rescheduled dates for all of their 2020 tour dates. The shows will now take place in 2021 with a handful of new dates being added. Previously purchased tickets will remain valid and refunds will be available at point of purchase. Tickets for the newly announced shows in Brussels, Paris, Glasgow, and London will go on sale July 16. Bikini Kill re-issued Revolution Girl Style Now in 2015. Check out the new dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 27, 2021
|Le Botanique
|Brussels, BE
|May 29, 2021
|Trabendo
|Paris, FR
|May 31, 2021
|Barrowlands
|Glasgow, UK
|Jun 02, 2021
|Roundhouse
|London, UK
|Jun 04, 2021
|Primavera Sound
|Barcelona, ES
|Jun 06, 2021
|Locomotiv
|Bologna, IT
|Jun 07, 2021
|Magnolia
|Milan, IT
|Jun 09, 2021
|Gruenspan
|Hamburg, DE
|Jun 10, 2021
|Astra Kulturhaus
|Berlin, DE
|Jul 10, 2021
|Burger Boogaloo
|Oakland, CA
|Sept 02, 2021
|Capitol Theater
|Olympia, WA (Benefit for Interfaith Works)
|Sept 03, 2021
|Capitol Theater
|Olympia, WA (Benefit for Interfaith Works w/ Mecca Normal)
|Sept 05, 2021
|McPherson Playhouse
|Victoria BC (not on sale yet)
|Sept 06, 2021
|Distrikt
|Victoria BC (w/ Mecca Normal)
|Sept 08, 2021
|Crystal Ballroom
|Portland, OR
|Sept 09, 2021
|Crystal Ballroom
|Portland, OR (w/ Lithics)
|Sept 11, 2021
|Paramount Theatre
|Seattle, WA
|Sept 12, 2021
|Paramount Theatre
|Seattle, WA (w/ Mecca Normal)
|Oct 03, 2021
|The Fillmore Silver Spring
|Silver Spring, MD (w/ Alice Bag)
|Oct 04, 2021
|The Fillmore Silver Spring
|Silver Spring, MD
|Oct 05, 2021
|Franklin Music Hall
|Philadelphia, PA (w/ Alice Bag)
|Oct 08, 2021
|Boch Center Wang Theatre
|Boston, MA (w/ Alice Bag)
|Oct 09, 2021
|Higher Ground Burlington
|Burlington, VT (w/ Alice Bag)
|Oct 11, 2021
|M Telu
|Montreal, QB
|Oct 12, 2021
|Danforth Music Hall
|Toronto, ON
|Oct 13, 2021
|Danforth Music Hall
|Toronto, ON
|Oct 15, 2021
|Agora Theatre
|Cleveland, OH (w/ Donkey Bugs)
|Oct 16, 2021
|Royal Oak Music Theatre
|Royal Oak, MI (w/ XV, CB Radio Gorgeous)
|Oct 17, 2021
|Riverside Theater
|Milwaukee, WI
|Nov 05, 2021
|The Ground at Club Space
|Miami, FL
|Nov 06, 2021
|The Ground at Club Space
|Miami, FL
|Nov 07, 2021
|The Plaza Live
|Orlando, FL
|Nov 09, 2021
|Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
|Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
|Nov 11, 2021
|Cat's Cradle
|Carrboro, NC (w/ H.C. McEntire)
|Nov 12, 2021
|The Jefferson Theater
|Charlottesville, VA (w/ H.C. McEntire)
|Nov 13, 2021
|Orange Peel
|Asheville, NC (w/ H.C. McEntire)
|Nov 15, 2021
|The Mill & Mine
|Knoxville, TN (w/ Hurry Up)
|Nov 16, 2021
|Headliner's Music Hall
|Louisville, KY (w/ Hurry Up)
|Nov 18, 2021
|Marathon Music Works
|Nashville, TN (w/ Hurry Up)
|Nov 19, 2021
|Variety Playhouse
|Atlanta, GA (w/ Hurry Up)
|Nov 20, 2021
|Iron City
|Birmingham, AL (w/ Hurry Up)