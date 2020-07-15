Bikini Kill have announced rescheduled dates for all of their 2020 tour dates. The shows will now take place in 2021 with a handful of new dates being added. Previously purchased tickets will remain valid and refunds will be available at point of purchase. Tickets for the newly announced shows in Brussels, Paris, Glasgow, and London will go on sale July 16. Bikini Kill re-issued Revolution Girl Style Now in 2015. Check out the new dates below.