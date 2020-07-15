Dead Milkmen cover... their own songs

The Dead Milkmen have a weekly Youtube show called Big Questions with the Dead Milkmen. In the show, the band talks with each other, answers fan mail, and sometimes give each other creative challenges. On the latest installment, drummer Dean Clean challenged the band members to each do a solo cover of a DM track. You can see the covers and full program below.

Before COVID-19, the Dead Milkmen stated that they were working on a new album, but later alluded that production had been delayed for obviuous reasons. The band's last LP was Pretty Music for Pretty People in 2014. An EP, Welcome to the End of the World, followed in 2017.