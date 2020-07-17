“….Better Off is about that strange back-and-forth that sometimes accompanies a break-up. When both parties know they shouldn’t really stick it out, because they know it doesn’t work, but there are those moments when those feelings dissolve and sometimes old habits and routines resurface. The song tackles a bit of that, but eventually both people realize that it’s unhealthy, and there’s a peaceful comfort that comes with that – both characters recognize that happiness is more likely if they’re apart….."

-Dean Richards (Tragic Hearts)