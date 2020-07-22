"Dealing with issues or mental health challenges can be tough. "Too Hot" touches on the fact that self-medication often feels like the easy way out, but is guaranteed to end up making things a heck of a lot worse. You know when you party with your friends, and that's fun, and then you're partying all the time with your friends, and it's not as fun, and then you're partying by yourself, and if you're being honest it's there's very little fun being had, and then you're not having fun at all but just getting messed up because it's all you know now? Yeah, that." - Richard Howard