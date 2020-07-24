We would like to present to you another installment of our Women In Music series. Today's post is from the lovely folks of Ramona. Every Friday in the month of June, July and now extended into August, we will bring to you a new set of video recording of a super rad lady in this scene performing a few songs. In these videos, the philly based emo/punks perform "Getting There" and "Is This Emo?" from their 2019 Red Scare release Deals, Deals, Deals! , see below.

This series is brought to you in collaboration with the lovely Melanie Kaye of Melanie Kaye PR.