Jesse Michaels releases new music as Classics of Love

Jesse Michaels has just released his first new recordings in eight years. He's using the Classics of Love moniker and the band now includes Michaels on vocals (and principal songwriting), Sharif Dumani (Alice Bag, Sex Stains, Exploding flowers,) on guitar and bass and Peter John Fontes (Los Nauticals, Surf Fronts) on drums. The new EP is called World of Burning Hate. Check it out below.

Michaels also stated that the trio is working on an LP. The last Classics of Love release featured Michaels and the Hard Girls. They released Classics of Love in 2012.