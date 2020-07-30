Solo artist Mike Huguenor (Hard Girls and Shinobu) is releasing his upcoming instrumental album titled X'ed. The album is made up of sounds from guitars. The first single, "Evening Light Seen Through a Window", was released with an accompany visual. The album will be out on September 4th through Lauren Records.
