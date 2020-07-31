We would like to present to you another installment of our Women In Music series. Today's post is from the great Karina Denike formerly of Dance Hall Crashers and currently a member of NOFX. Every Friday in the month of June, July and now extended into August, we will bring to you a new set of video recording of a super rad lady in this scene performing a few songs. In these videos, the Karina performs "Polkadots" , see below. Karina is featured on the recently released Home Street Home musical box set and on the upcoming Frank Turner/NOFX split release titled West Coast Vs. Wessex.

This series is brought to you in collaboration with the lovely Melanie Kaye of Melanie Kaye PR.