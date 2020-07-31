Women In Music series: Karina Denike

Women In Music series: Karina Denike
by Exclusive Videos

We would like to present to you another installment of our Women In Music series. Today's post is from the great Karina Denike formerly of Dance Hall Crashers and currently a member of NOFX. Every Friday in the month of June, July and now extended into August, we will bring to you a new set of video recording of a super rad lady in this scene performing a few songs. In these videos, the Karina performs "Polkadots" , see below. Karina is featured on the recently released Home Street Home musical box set and on the upcoming Frank Turner/NOFX split release titled West Coast Vs. Wessex.
This series is brought to you in collaboration with the lovely Melanie Kaye of Melanie Kaye PR.

Photo by Fay Chao.