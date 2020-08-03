Dead Milkmen to release new 7-inch single

The Dead Milkmen will release a new 7-inch single. The A-side is their cover of Heaven 17's "(We Don't Need This) Fascist Groove Thang”, which they have covered live for a number of years since reforming. The B-side is an original - “A Complicated Faith”, which was inspired by Depeche Mode. The 7-inch is out via The Giving Grove and benefits Girls Rock Philly. The release date is August 21. The band also recently released a new track on a bail fund benefit compilation. The band has stated that they are working on a new album, but have been delayed by Covid-19.