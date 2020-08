Videos 3 hours ago by Samantha Barrett

Idaho based rockers Young, Planetary released a music video for their single "Separate Rides Home," see below. The video was shot by their friend Kenyon McWilliams. The band is releasing an upcoming EP titled Locations I Can't Place later this week (August 7th) through Hidden Home Records. All the proceeds from this single will be donated to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter.