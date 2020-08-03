We are pleased to bring to you a brand new track from Sic N Mad. The track is called "Punk Rock Papa" and was created for a friend who was a great punk rock dad, see quote and the track below. The recording was done at Marc Critelli's studio in New Jersey, whom has worked on The Slackers previously. Sic N Mad contains Vic Ruggiero, Marcus and Ara, members of The Slackers, Sammy Kay and Happy as the main song writer. The band has limited edition Lathe cuts and split cassette tapes with Omega Jackson.