Sadly, Alan Peters, who played bass in Agnostic Front, has passed away, Peters was in the band from 1987 to 1990 and played on the album Liberty And Justice For…. The band issued a statement: "Today was a very sad day. We lost a solid a brother, a good friend, and a past bandmate who was part of the magic and making of our Liberty And Justice For… LP. Alan Peters is no longer with us. We would often see each other here and there mostly in Dallas. Last time he didn’t make the show and we figured we’d catch him a few months later. Sadly that never happened. Our deepest condolences for the Peters family. Alan had deep roots in the Pittsburgh scene and NYHC scene. Rest In Peace my brother, you will not be forgotten…" We send our condolences to Peters' family.