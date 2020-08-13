Buffalo, NY emo band Wild Once is surprising the world tomorrow with the release of their sophomore EP called We Did It Anyway. The release will be available on all streaming platforms tomorrow and is available now for pre-order as a 12-inch vinyl record with side A pressed with We Did It Anyway and side B with their 2019 release Perennials. See below to listen to the Punknews Exclusive premiere of the entire EP a day early and to read a quote from the band.