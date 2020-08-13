Buffalo, NY emo band Wild Once is surprising the world tomorrow with the release of their sophomore EP called We Did It Anyway. The release will be available on all streaming platforms tomorrow and is available now for pre-order as a 12-inch vinyl record with side A pressed with We Did It Anyway and side B with their 2019 release Perennials. See below to listen to the Punknews Exclusive premiere of the entire EP a day early and to read a quote from the band.
“Struggling to find new normals, we have decided to finally release our second EP, ’We Did it Anyway’. It was recorded last fall, live off the floor with Jay Zubricky at GCR Audio (Beach Slang, Pentimento, Every Time I Die). We originally had an eye on an early 2020 release and a region expanding string of shows, but that plan, like so many others, was put to rest by the COVID-19 pandemic. Thematically, the release reminds oneself to take time for personal reflection and self-awareness in fast moving world where all information is available, from real to fake, with every twist and turn in between.” – Tom Mayer (Guitar/Vocals)