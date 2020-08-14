We would like to present to you another installment of our Women In Music series. Today's post is from the wonderful Linh from Bad Cop/Bad Cop. Every Friday in the month of June, July and now extended into August, we will bring to you a new set of video recording of a super rad lady in this scene performing a few songs. In this video, Linh performs an acoustic version "Pursuit of Liberty" from their recent release, The Ride , see below.
This series is brought to you in collaboration with the lovely Melanie Kaye of Melanie Kaye PR.
