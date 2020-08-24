Sadly, Walter Lure of Johnny Thunders and the Heartbreakers has passed away. He was 71. His current band, the Waldos, issued a statement: "Walter was diagnosed with liver and lung cancer in July 2020, which spread rapidly and he died from complications related to the cancer at the age of 71, peacefully in the hospital, surrounded by family. He was much loved by all and respected for all he contributed to the world of music. He will be dearly missed." Lure was the last surviving member of the band that played on the seminal L.A.M.F. record. We send our condolences to Lure's family, friends, and fans.
Previous StoryMad Caddies release song, announce EP
Next StoryBlag Dahlia of the Dwarves recording with Jen of Bombpops
Walter Lure has passed away
Members of MC5, Replacements, Blondie form Johnny Thunders tribute
Ten punk rock "guitar gods" with Lou Reed, Johnny Thunders, Mick Jones, Billy Zoom, Johnny Ramone
New York Dolls, Slinky Vagabond (Sex Pistols, Blondie) to play Joey Ramone Birthday Bash
Walter Lure of Johnny Thunders & the Heartbreakers (Europe)