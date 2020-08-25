Comeback Kid release SNFU cover

Winnipeg-based hardcore punk band Comeback Kid have released a cover of SNFU’s song “Reality is a Ride on the Bus”. “Reality is a Ride on the Bus” is off of SNFU’s 1993 album Something Green and Leafy This Way Comes. Comeback Kid released a statement along with the song that reads,

“The legendary SNFU are one of the world’s greatest punk rock bands. When we were kids, some of the first punk shows we attended were SNFU shows. You could always expect a wildly energetic and uniquely entertaining performance.

On July 16th 2020 we were saddened to hear that SNFU frontman, Kendall Chinn, aka Mr. Chi Pig, had passed away. In honour of Mr. Chi Pig and SNFU’s undeniable contributions to the punk scene Worldwide, we pay tribute to their legacy with our rendition of “Reality Is a Ride on the Bus.”

The song is available for purchase on bandcamp with 100% of the proceeds being donated to Raycamcentre. Ray-Cam Co-operative Centre offers programs low cost to youth, families and seniors who live in the area (the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, one of Canada’s poorest postal codes). Programs are geared towards meeting the challenges of the community, including food security, safety and the educational, social and recreational needs of members.

RIP Mr. Chi Pig.”

Comeback Kid released Outsider in 2017. Check out the song below.