Late last night, news broke the Riley Gale, frontman for Power Trip, had passed away. He was 34. The band issued a statement: "“It is with the greatest of sadness we must announce that our lead singer and brother Riley Gale passed away last night. Riley was a friend, a brother, a son. Riley was both a larger than life rock star and a humble and giving friend. He touched so many lives through his lyrics and through his huge heart. He treated everyone he met as a friend and he always took care of his friends. We will celebrate Riley’s life and never forget the great works of music, charity, and love that he left behind. You, the fans, meant so much to him, please know how special you are. If you have a memory of Riley please share it, no matter how small, as we remember him.”

We send our condolences to Gale's family, friends, and fans. The band's last studio album was Nightmare Logic in 2017.